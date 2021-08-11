CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $42,150.80 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William S. Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CACI International alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00.

Shares of CACI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.64. 291,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,969. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.81. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.