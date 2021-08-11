CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.64. The stock had a trading volume of 291,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,969. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

