Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Cadence Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

In other news, insider Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71). Insiders have acquired a total of 245,931 shares of company stock worth $269,907 over the last ninety days.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

