CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. CAE posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

