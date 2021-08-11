CaixaPay Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00151281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00157072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.26 or 0.99943930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00862240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

