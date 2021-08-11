Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $487.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

