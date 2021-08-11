Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 5,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 179,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Knott David M boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

