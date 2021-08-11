Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.19. Cameco shares last traded at C$22.01, with a volume of 979,551 shares traded.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.42.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.23. The company has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -386.14.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.