Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 6.5%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.03. 37,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,368,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

