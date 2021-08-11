Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $44.44

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $41.99. Canada Goose shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 71,170 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 112,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 164,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Canada Goose by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

