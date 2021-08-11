Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$62.49. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$61.45, with a volume of 163,817 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

