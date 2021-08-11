Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$139.14. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$134.43, with a volume of 839,068 shares traded.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

