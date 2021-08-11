Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$201.32. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$200.57, with a volume of 182,536 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.87.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

