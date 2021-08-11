Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income stock remained flat at $C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 938,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$190.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51.

