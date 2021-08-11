Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.