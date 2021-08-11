Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.92. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 1,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

