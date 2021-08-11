Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ANIP opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $377.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 207,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

