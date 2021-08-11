Capital One Financial Upgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Overweight

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. 47,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,088,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $2,440,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $4,171,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.