Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.99. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 53,603 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The stock has a market cap of $225.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

