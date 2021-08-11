Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading 9.5% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.55. 104,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

