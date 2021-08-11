Cardano Price Tops $1.78 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. Cardano has a market cap of $57.09 billion and approximately $4.76 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00306674 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00037126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006470 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,982,237,587 coins and its circulating supply is 32,096,717,426 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

