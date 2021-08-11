Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $270,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

CRDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

