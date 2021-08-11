Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $270,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

CRDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.