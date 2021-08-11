Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after buying an additional 530,194 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,085. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

