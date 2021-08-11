Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $21,975.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $21,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

CDLX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 417,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,954. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cardlytics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

