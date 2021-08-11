CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 127.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,359. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

