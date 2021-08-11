Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$235.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.67.

CJT stock traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$186.28. 61,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.01. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous purchased 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

