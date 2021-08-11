Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$235.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.
CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.67.
CJT stock traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$186.28. 61,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.01. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.