Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$245.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$254.67.

TSE CJT traded up C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$186.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$181.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

