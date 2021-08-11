Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,047,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

