Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Scott C. Selbach Sells 21,021 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSL traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $206.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

