Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,047,670 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

