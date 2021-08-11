Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,222 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,594,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.02.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

