Carol Lindstrom Sells 2,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

G stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. 955,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

