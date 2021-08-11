Carry Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.61 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Carry has a market cap of $95.50 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00032997 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

