Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $412,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $9.40 on Wednesday, reaching $360.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,003. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,604,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.