Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $412,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Carvana stock traded down $9.40 on Wednesday, reaching $360.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,003. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,604,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
