Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $74,698,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $9,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $2,668,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,592,280 shares of company stock valued at $477,437,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $370.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.88.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.