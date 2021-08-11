Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella Sells 64,343 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 181,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after purchasing an additional 868,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,537,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

