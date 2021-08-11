Cashaa (CAS) Price Tops $0.0316 on Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $570,341.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00895111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00111589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.