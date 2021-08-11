CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. On average, analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 505,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,751. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.