Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Caspian has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $19,154.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

