Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $63.20. 9,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 266,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,413 shares of company stock worth $11,109,011 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

