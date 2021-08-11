Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.62. The company had a trading volume of 491,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

