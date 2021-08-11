Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.40. 275,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

