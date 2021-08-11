Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 208,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410,396 shares.The stock last traded at $218.03 and had previously closed at $214.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

