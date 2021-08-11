Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$38.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

