Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cavco Industries worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $254.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.