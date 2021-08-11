C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $24,120.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £241.20 ($315.13) and last traded at £240 ($313.56), with a volume of 475907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £234.80 ($306.77).

CCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of C&C Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of £94.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

In related news, insider David Forde acquired 48,092 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £118,306.32 ($154,567.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,185 shares of company stock worth $11,854,936.

About C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

