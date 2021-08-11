CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $16,166,483.08 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CDW by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,479,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.