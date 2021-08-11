CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $192.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.