Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDR opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $240.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. Research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

