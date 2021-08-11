Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 17,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 317,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $589.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.